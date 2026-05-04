Sarvajana Balaya condemns alleged unconstitutional remarks against judiciary

The Sarvajana Balaya has strongly condemned what it describes as an unconstitutional attack on the independence of the judiciary by the government.

In a statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Attorney-at-Law Ranjan Seneviratne, the party said the relevant remarks were “shameless, provocative, and cannot be constitutionally justified.”

The statement alleges that there is a deliberate attempt to bring the judiciary under the control of the Executive, warning that such actions pose a serious threat to democratic governance.

The Sarvajana Balaya further stated that the issue goes beyond political commentary and amounts to an attack on democracy itself.

It also emphasized that while governments and political majorities may change, the justice system—built over generations—cannot easily be restored once it is undermined.

The party reiterated that it will not allow the judiciary to be reduced to a tool of the Executive.