Sarvajana Balaya condemns alleged unconstitutional remarks against judiciary

Sarvajana Balaya condemns alleged unconstitutional remarks against judiciary

May 4, 2026   05:18 pm

The Sarvajana Balaya has strongly condemned what it describes as an unconstitutional attack on the independence of the judiciary by the government.

In a statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Attorney-at-Law Ranjan Seneviratne, the party said the relevant remarks were “shameless, provocative, and cannot be constitutionally justified.”

The statement alleges that there is a deliberate attempt to bring the judiciary under the control of the Executive, warning that such actions pose a serious threat to democratic governance.

The Sarvajana Balaya further stated that the issue goes beyond political commentary and amounts to an attack on democracy itself.

It also emphasized that while governments and political majorities may change, the justice system—built over generations—cannot easily be restored once it is undermined.

The party reiterated that it will not allow the judiciary to be reduced to a tool of the Executive.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01