Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa and visiting Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko held talks in Colombo on strengthening Sri Lanka’s primary healthcare system and expanding the use of modern technology, including artificial intelligence in the health sector.

Minister Murashko, who arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday on a three-day official visit, met Health Minister Jayatissa and senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Mass Media. Deputy Health Minister Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni and Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Levan Dzhagaryan also attended the discussion.

The two sides exchanged views on developing primary healthcare and using modern technology to improve health services. Particular attention was given to AI-based systems, advanced medical equipment, medical education, pharmaceutical production and supply chains, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Minister Murashko recalled the long-standing friendly relations between Russia and Sri Lanka and said Russia expected to support the further development of Sri Lanka’s health system. He said Russia wanted to deepen cooperation with Sri Lanka and strengthen friendly ties between the two countries.

The Miniter noted that Russia had prioritised primary healthcare and adopted several planned measures to provide effective health services to its people. Russia had also developed medical equipment using modern technology, including AI, he said.

The Russian delegation briefed Sri Lankan officials on an AI-based technological system developed to identify and diagnose 42 diseases among people in agricultural and urban areas, including through laboratory services and paediatrics.

Minister Murashko also invited Health Minister Jayatissa and Sri Lankan health officials to visit Russia to study its healthcare system, modern medical equipment and AI-supported treatment services. He said Russia could make the necessary arrangements for such a visit, according to the Health Ministry.

Minister Murashko said Russia was ready to extend friendly support to Sri Lanka in addressing challenges in areas including energy. He also said Russia expected to strengthen cooperation in pharmaceutical production and supply chains between the two countries.

Russia was also prepared to provide further medical education opportunities for Sri Lankan doctors, he said. The Russian Minister added that a memorandum of understanding between the Russian Health Ministry and Sri Lanka’s Health and Mass Media Ministry would help the two countries move forward through closer coordination.

Minister Jayatissa thanked the Russian Minister for visiting Sri Lanka and for expressing interest in supporting the development of the country’s health services. He briefed the Russian delegation on Sri Lanka’s new programme to strengthen primary healthcare and stressed the need to integrate modern technology and advanced medical equipment into the system.

Following the meeting, the two ministers also held a separate discussion with Health Ministry officials and heads of key institutions.