PM Harini, Maldivian President Muizzu hold talks to improve bilateral ties

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and visiting President of the Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu have held cordial discussions in Colombo today.

The Maldivian delegation headed by President Muizzu arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday and was received by Prime Minister Amarasuriya at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The official welcome ceremony for the Maldivian President took place in Colombo this morning.

Seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Sri Lanka and the Maldives during the state visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The agreements cover collaboration in the fields of tourism, education, higher education, health, sports, youth development, archives, and defence.

Meanwhile, during the meeting between Prime Minister Amarasuriya and President Muizzu both leaders underscored the valuable contributions of the Sri Lankan and Maldivian communities to each other’s national development.