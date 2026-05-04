UAE accuses Iran of attacking ADNOC oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

UAE accuses Iran of attacking ADNOC oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

May 4, 2026   06:59 pm

The United Arab Emirates on Monday accused Iran of attacking an empty crude oil tanker belonging to the Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC with drones as it attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

ADNOC’s maritime energy logistics ⁠unit said the Barakah was empty when it was attacked by two drones, and no injuries were reported.

“The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” the foreign ministry ⁠added.

Iran has blocked entry and exit from the Gulf to most non-Iranian ships since the U.S. and Israel began attacking it on February 28. It has threatened to attack unauthorised ⁠vessels as they transit the Strait, conduit for around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments.

The United Kingdom ⁠Maritime Trade Operations agency said earlier that a tanker had reported being hit by unknown projectiles while ⁠about 78 nautical miles north of UAE’s Fujairah.

Source: Reuters
-- Agencies

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