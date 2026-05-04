PM Narendra Modi calls Bengal election verdict unprecedented, historic

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Nitin Nabin addressed the nation to celebrate a landmark electoral performance, following the declaration of results earlier today.

Prime Minister Modi characterized the 2026 election results as a “historic” turning point for Indian politics.

Speaking to a jubilant crowd of supporters, the Prime Minister emphasized the emotional weight of the victory:

“Today’s win is truly historic. When years of silent dedication and relentless hard work finally translate into such a monumental success, the joy that lights up a person’s face is incomparable. That is the exact joy I see today on the faces of BJP Karyakartas across the entire nation.”

The Prime Minister noted that the mandate is not just a political win but a validation of the party’s long-term vision for the “Rise of the East” (Purvoday).

Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam... I also heartily congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom...”

A Tribute to Sacrifice, says BJP National President

BJP National President Nitin Nabin offered an emotional address, dedicating the victory to the party workers who faced political violence and hardships over the years. President Nabin paid a solemn tribute to the families of party workers.

He acknowledged the mothers who lost their sons and the wives who lost their husbands during the turbulent political struggle in the state.

He argued that the results prove there is no gap between the party’s promises and its actions, sparking a rare “pro-incumbency” wave where voters rewarded the leadership’s transparency.

Erasing Shadows of 2024

Nabin highlighted the symbolic importance of the date, May 4th. He stated that the massive support received today has effectively “erased the lingering disappointment” of the June 4, 2024, general election results.

Buoyed by the performance in the five states that went to polls, Nabin expressed confidence that the BJP’s influence is rapidly expanding. He predicted that with the momentum gained today, the “Lotus” is set to bloom significantly in South India very soon. Nabin concluded by thanking the public for their “historic support” and reiterating that the party would now focus on fulfilling every promise made in the manifesto, ensuring that the benefits of the “Double Engine” government reach every household.

Source: PTI

-- Agencies