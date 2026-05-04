Citizenship of Finance Ministry Secretary under scrutiny

A letter containing five questions has been submitted by the “Dinana Dakuna” organization, raising concerns over the citizenship status of Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

In the letter, the organization states that it expects direct and evidence-based responses from the Secretary regarding the matters raised. Accordingly, they have requested clear and substantiated answers to the following questions:

The exact date on which he obtained Australian citizenship? If he renounced that citizenship, the exact date of renunciation? The date on which he obtained Sri Lankan citizenship under the relevant legal provisions after renouncing Australian citizenship? Whether he had officially renounced Australian citizenship at the time he took oath as a Member of Parliament in Sri Lanka, or if he had only submitted an application for renunciation at that time? Whether the number C19090060828 dated 03.02.2010, currently circulating publicly, is related to his Australian citizenship or constitutes misleading information?

The “Dinana Dakuna” organization in its letter also emphasized the need for transparency and urged the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance to provide prompt clarification supported by evidence.