Letters of appointment handed over to members of Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee

The official appointment letters for the members of the newly established “Cricket Transformation Committee” (CTC) were handed over today (04) by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Hon. Sunil Kumara Gamage.

The following members received their letters of appointment at the Ministry premises:

Sidath Wettimuny

Thushira Radella

Prakash Schaffter

Avanthi Colombage

The Ministry also noted that veteran cricketers Roshan Mahanama and Kumar Sangakkara, who are key members of the committee, are currently overseas. Their official appointments will be formalised immediately upon their arrival in Sri Lanka.

The Cricket Transformation Committee has been mandated to oversee the administration and drive structural reforms within Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in accordance with the powers vested in the Minister under the Sports Act No. 25 of 1973.