Explosion rocks South Korean ship at Strait of Hormuz, officials say

Explosion rocks South Korean ship at Strait of Hormuz, officials say

May 4, 2026   08:41 pm

An explosion and fire occurred Monday on a South Korean-linked vessel at the Strait the Hormuz, according to spokesperson from the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The Panama-flagged ship was carrying 24 crew members, including six South Koreans, and docked by the strait near the United Arab Emirates before the explosion occurred. No casualties have been reported, the ministry said.

The ministry said the cause of the explosion and fire is not immediately known and that the government is checking details of the damage.

“The government will closely communicate with the relevant countries on this issue and take necessary measures for the safety of our ships and crew members within the Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry added.

Twenty-six South Korea-related vessels have been stranded at the strait since the war in the Middle East began.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

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