Three Indian nationals injured in Fujairah drone attack

Three Indian nationals injured in Fujairah drone attack

May 4, 2026   09:55 pm

Three Indian nationals were injured in a drone attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), authorities said on Monday, as emergency teams continued efforts to contain a fire triggered by the incident.

In a statement, the Fujairah Media Office said the three men sustained moderate injuries and were transferred to hospital for treatment. Updates would be provided as they become available, it added.

Officials confirmed that the fire broke out following a drone strike originating from Iran, in what was described as a developing situation at the oil facilities.

Civil Defence teams were deployed immediately and remain on site working to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities urged the public to rely on official channels for information and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports.

- Agencies

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