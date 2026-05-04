UAE suspends Dubai, Sharjah flights after Iranian drone strikes

UAE suspends Dubai, Sharjah flights after Iranian drone strikes

May 4, 2026   10:06 pm

Flights at major UAE hubs, including Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport, were temporarily suspended following reports of a drone attack in the emirate of Fujairah, according to Iranian state media FARS News Agency.

Iran’s FARS News Agency reported that an aerial strike targeted an oil industrial zone in Fujairah, triggering a fire. The fire was announced by the UAE’s Fujairah government information office. Authorities in the UAE are currently working to bring the blaze under control. There has been no immediate official confirmation from UAE authorities regarding the extent of the damage or casualties.

The Iranian news media also said that the port of Dubai was targeted by missile attacks that damaged American facilities in this port.

In addition, Al Jazeera, quoting the UAE Ministry of Defense, claimed that four cruise missiles were heading towards the country’s territory from the direction of Iran had been detected.

-- Agencies

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