US and Iranian militaries trade shots as Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate

US and Iranian militaries trade shots as Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate

May 4, 2026   10:20 pm

The US military “blew up” six small Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after Iran launched “multiple cruise missiles, drones and small boats” at US Navy ships and at commercial ships being “protected” by the US military, US Central Command chief Adm. Bradley Cooper told reporters.

The Iranian boats were attacked by US Apache and SH-60 Seahawk helicopters, Cooper said.

There are no “escorts” of commercial ships by the US Navy in the strait, Cooper said.

“If you’re escorting a ship, you’re playing kind of one-on-one. I think we have a much better defensive arrangement in this process, where we have multiple layers that include ships, helicopters, aircraft, airborne early warning, electronic warfare,” he said. “We have a much broader defensive package that we would have ever if you’re just escorting.”

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

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