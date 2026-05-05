Rainfall expected to increase over the island after tomorrow

Rainfall expected to increase over the island after tomorrow

May 5, 2026   06:02 am

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) affects the island’s weather, the Department of Meteorology said.  

As a result, an increase in rainfall is expected over the island after tomorrow (06). 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 pm, today (05), the Met. Department said.   

Cloudy conditions will prevail over the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces and the Ampara district. 

Morning showers are expected in these areas. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts. 

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district, it added. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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