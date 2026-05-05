Trump warns Iran forces will be blown off the face of the Earth if they target US ships

President Donald Trump warned [Iranian forces that they would be ‘‘blown off the face of the Earth’‘ if they attempted to target US ships in the Strait of Hormuz or Persian Gulf.

In a phone interview with Fox News on Monday (local time), Trump also said the Iranian neogitators were being ‘‘far more malleable’‘ than they were previously.

Trump has made similar threats before - including writing on social media last month that ‘‘a whole civilization will die’‘ - but this time, they were accompanied by some military action that will test an extended ceasefire between the two countries.

The president said on Truth Social on Monday afternoon that the military ‘‘shot down’‘ seven Iranian boats in the strait after Tehran targeted other boats trying to traverse the passage.

Trump also told Fox News that he sees two paths forward: Reaching a good faith deal or resuming military operations.

The ceasefire between the US and Iran is being tested after both sides fired shots in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting President Donald Trump to decline to say if the truce remains in place.

Source: CNN

--Agencies