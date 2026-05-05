Parliament to convene today for first sitting after New Year celebrations

Parliament is scheduled to convene today (05) for the first time following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

The session will commence at 9:30 a.m. under the patronage of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, according to the Secretary-General of Parliament.

Parliament is set to meet from today until May 8. Four regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act are expected to be approved today.

Tomorrow, the second reading debate on the Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Insolvency Bill is scheduled to take place. On the following day, regulations under the National Transport Commission Act and the Motor Traffic Act are due to be approved, the Secretary-General’s Office stated.

Several Private Members’ Motions are also scheduled to be taken up for debate on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parliamentary group met yesterday (4) under the leadership of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to discuss parliamentary affairs for the week.

Parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera stated that it was decided to place greater focus on the alleged misappropriation of Treasury funds during this parliamentary week.