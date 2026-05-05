37 Chinese nationals deported after detention at Welisara Centre

37 Chinese nationals deported after detention at Welisara Centre

May 5, 2026   07:48 am

Thirty-seven Chinese nationals including six women, who were arrested while engaging in illegal activities and detained at the Welisara Detention Centre, have been deported from Sri Lanka.

The group had been residing in the country unlawfully, in violation of Immigration and Emigration regulations, and were reportedly involved in various illegal activities.

A team of 11 security officers from China had also arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake to escort the group.

The deportees were taken out of the country last night (04) at 10:50 p.m. onboard China Eastern Airlines flight MU-714, bound for Kunming, China.

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