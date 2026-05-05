Vijay’s TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats, but fell short of a majority. The result has triggered negotiations with Congress, PMK and other parties over support for a TVK-led government.

C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections but remains short of the majority mark, triggering intense post-poll negotiations to form the government.

With counting completed across all 234 constituencies, TVK secured 108 seats, well ahead of its rivals but 10 short of the 118 needed for a simple majority. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) finished second with 59 seats, followed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) at 47.

Smaller parties posted modest numbers, with the Indian National Congress winning 5 seats and the Pattali Makkal Katchi securing 4.

Despite falling short, TVK’s strong showing marks a major political breakthrough in Tamil Nadu, positioning Vijay at the center of government formation efforts. Sources indicate that TVK has activated a ‘‘Plan B,’‘ opening channels with potential allies to bridge the gap to majority.

The Congress and PMK are reportedly open to supporting a TVK-led government, with both parties seeking two ministerial berths each as part of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Left parties are holding internal consultations but have yet to take a final decision. Other regional players such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam are said to be waiting for the final outcome before making their moves.

As alliance talks intensify, all eyes are now on whether Vijay can stitch together the numbers needed to cross the majority mark and form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Source: India Today

--Agencies