All preschools must be registered before July 1 Minister
May 5, 2026 09:14 am
All preschools across the island must be registered before July 1 this year, according to Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj.
The Minister stated that it will be mandatory to obtain registration prior to establishing any preschool in the future.
She made these remarks while addressing an awareness programme held at the Matara District Secretariat on the implementation of preschool education programmes in line with the Ministry’s subject scope.