New three-judge bench to hear Prageeth Ekneligoda abduction case

The High Court Trial-at-Bar in Colombo has decided to recommence the long-stalled trial concerning the abduction and enforced disappearance of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda, following a formal indictment filed by the Attorney General.

The case was previously heard before a three-judge bench comprising Judges Namal Balalle, Mahen Weeraman, and Sujeewa Nissanka.

However, the trial had been disrupted for several months due to the suspension of Judge Namal Balalle pending a disciplinary inquiry and the retirement of Judge Mahen Weeraman.

Consequently, Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena has appointed a new three-judge bench to preside over the proceedings, said Ada Derana reporter.

The case was taken up yesterday (May 4) before the newly constituted bench comprising Judges Nayana Seneviratne, Nalin Hewawasam, and Lakmali Hewawasam.

Notably, while the case was previously heard at the Hulftsdorp Court Complex, yesterday’s proceedings were held at a court established within the official residence on Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo, which was previously occupied by former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella during his tenure.

Upon taking up the case, the bench ordered that the trial proceed on a weekly basis commencing May 8. The court also issued summons to two witnesses, directing them to appear on the next hearing date.

The Attorney General filed this case during the tenure of the former Yahapalana government in connection with the abduction and enforced disappearance of Prageeth Ekneligoda between January 24 and 27, 2010. Nine members of the Army Intelligence Unit, including Colonel Shammi Arjuna Kumararatne, who served as the Commanding Officer of the Giritale Army Camp, have been named as defendants in the case.