13 schoolchildren injured as van plunges into precipice in Nawalapitiya

A van transporting school children from the Kataboolawa area of Nawalapitiya to Harangala veered off the road and plunged into a precipice near the Thispane Junction in Nawalapitiya at around 7.00 a.m. today (05).

Police said 13 school children were admitted to the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital following the accident.

The driver of the van has also been hospitalized, while further investigations are being conducted by the Nawalapitiya Police.