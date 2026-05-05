Joint opposition to hold public rally against govt in Matara on May 10

The next rally in a series of public rallies organised by the Joint Opposition against the incumbent government is scheduled to be held on May 10 in Matara.

Sources stated that a final agreement regarding the event was reached during a discussion held yesterday (04), with the participation of representatives from the various parties within the Joint Opposition.

The meeting took place at the residence of former Minister G. L. Peiris and was attended by a majority of members representing the coalition. Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley was also present at the discussion.

Speaking after the meeting, former Minister Dilan Perera stressed that the Leader of the Opposition should function as the leader of the entire opposition, rather than acting solely as the head of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).