Dilith Jayaweera hails Vijay and TVKs victory in Tamil Nadu assembly polls

Dilith Jayaweera hails Vijay and TVKs victory in Tamil Nadu assembly polls

May 5, 2026   11:07 am

Sarvajana Balaya leader and Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera, extended his congratulations to Indian actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party following what he described as a victory at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he noted that the journey of the “trailblazing political force”—from its establishment in 2024 to securing an electoral mandate within a short period—was “extraordinary.” 

He further remarked that Vijay had challenged nepotism and dynastic politics, thereby offering an alternative that, according to him, was widely accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu.

He concluded by extending his best wishes to the party and congratulating the electorate result of Tamil Nadu for what he termed a historic electoral outcome.

Vijay’s TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats, but fell short of a majority. The result has triggered negotiations with Congress, PMK and other parties over support for a TVK-led government.

With counting completed across all 234 constituencies, TVK secured 108 seats, well ahead of its rivals but 10 short of the 118 needed for a simple majority. 

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) finished second with 59 seats, followed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) at 47.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm