Sarvajana Balaya leader and Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera, extended his congratulations to Indian actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party following what he described as a victory at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he noted that the journey of the “trailblazing political force”—from its establishment in 2024 to securing an electoral mandate within a short period—was “extraordinary.”

He further remarked that Vijay had challenged nepotism and dynastic politics, thereby offering an alternative that, according to him, was widely accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu.

He concluded by extending his best wishes to the party and congratulating the electorate result of Tamil Nadu for what he termed a historic electoral outcome.

Vijay’s TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats, but fell short of a majority. The result has triggered negotiations with Congress, PMK and other parties over support for a TVK-led government.

With counting completed across all 234 constituencies, TVK secured 108 seats, well ahead of its rivals but 10 short of the 118 needed for a simple majority.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) finished second with 59 seats, followed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) at 47.