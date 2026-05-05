Police constable arrested for accepting Rs. 200,000 bribe to release drug suspect

A police constable attached to the Peliyagoda Police Headquarters has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 200,000.

The bribe had reportedly been solicited in exchange for releasing a suspect who was arrested on April 19 by officers of the Peliyagoda Police Anti-Vice Unit for possession of the narcotic substance ‘‘Ice’’ (crystal methamphetamine), without pursuing legal action.

Following a raid conducted by officers of the CIABOC, one police constable was initially arrested, while another had fled the scene.

The constable who had escaped and absconded was later apprehended yesterday (04) at around 9:40 a.m. by CIABOC investigation officers.

The suspect was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and has been remanded until May 12, 2026.