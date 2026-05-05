Police constable arrested for accepting Rs. 200,000 bribe to release drug suspect

Police constable arrested for accepting Rs. 200,000 bribe to release drug suspect

May 5, 2026   11:19 am

A police constable attached to the Peliyagoda Police Headquarters has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 200,000.

The bribe had reportedly been solicited in exchange for releasing a suspect who was arrested on April 19 by officers of the Peliyagoda Police Anti-Vice Unit for possession of the narcotic substance ‘‘Ice’’ (crystal methamphetamine), without pursuing legal action.

Following a raid conducted by officers of the CIABOC, one police constable was initially arrested, while another had fled the scene. 

The constable who had escaped and absconded was later apprehended yesterday (04) at around 9:40 a.m. by CIABOC investigation officers.

The suspect was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and has been remanded until May 12, 2026.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm