Cannabis cultivation raided in Hambegamuwa; one arrested

Officers attached to the Hambegamuwa Police Station in Thanamalwila raided a cannabis cultivation in the Karapinchalanda area of Hambegamuwa and arrested a suspect in connection with the operation.

Police said about 11,200 mature cannabis plants were being cultivated at the site, with the estimated value of the cultivation exceeding Rs. 2 million.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of the Hambegamuwa area and is scheduled to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.

Officers of the Wellawaya Police Station are conducting further investigations into the incident.