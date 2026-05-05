Cannabis cultivation raided in Hambegamuwa; one arrested

Cannabis cultivation raided in Hambegamuwa; one arrested

May 5, 2026   11:48 am

Officers attached to the Hambegamuwa Police Station in Thanamalwila raided a cannabis cultivation in the Karapinchalanda area of Hambegamuwa and arrested a suspect in connection with the operation.

Police said about 11,200 mature cannabis plants were being cultivated at the site, with the estimated value of the cultivation exceeding Rs. 2 million.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of the Hambegamuwa area and is scheduled to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.

Officers of the Wellawaya Police Station are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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