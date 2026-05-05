12-member parliamentary select committee appointed to review election laws

12-member parliamentary select committee appointed to review election laws

May 5, 2026   11:51 am

A 12-member Parliamentary Select Committee has been appointed to review and report on election laws, excluding provisions relating to Provincial Council elections.

Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne announced the appointment in Parliament today (05).

The Committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the existing electoral legal framework (excluding Provincial Council election laws), presenting its findings to Parliament, and submitting proposals and recommendations aimed at strengthening transparency within the electoral system.

Professor A. H. M. H. Abayarathna has been appointed as the Chair of the Committee.

The other members appointed to the Committee are Dr. Upali Pannilage, Muneer Mulaffer, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala, Ravi Karunanayake, J. C. Alawathuwala, Harshana Rajakaruna, Kathiravelu Shanmugam Kugathasan, Ruwanthilaka Jayakody, Attorney-at-Law Thushari Jayasinghe, Mayilvaganam Jegatheeswaran, and Chandima Hettiarachchi.

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