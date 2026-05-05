Namal congratulates Vijay, calls for a more positive relationship with Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, extended his congratulations to Indian actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on what he described as a “resounding victory” in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated that the “real work begins now” and wished Vijay and his team the strength and determination to overcome the challenges ahead and deliver meaningful benefits to the people.

He also expressed hope for a “stronger and more positive relationship with Sri Lanka” on matters that impact the people of both nations.

He concluded by extending his very best wishes to Vijay and his team.