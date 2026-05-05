Former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena granted bail

Former SriLankan Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kapila Chandrasena, who was arrested in connection with an incident involving the alleged acceptance of bribes during the purchase of Airbus aircraft for the airline, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He had been remanded in custody over an incident involving the alleged acceptance of a US$ 2 million bribe during the procurement of Airbus aircraft for the national carrier.

The order was delivered by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodharagama, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the suspect’s release on cash bail of Rs. 500,000 and three surety bails of Rs. 10 million each.

The Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban, prohibiting the suspect from leaving the country.

The bail application had been submitted by President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsecularatne, appearing on behalf of Kapila Chandrasena, when the case was taken up on April 28.

At that time, officials representing the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) raised objections to the bail request.

The Magistrate delivered the order on the bail application this morning, after considering submissions made by both parties.