First phase of VRS compensation for ex-CEB employees by May 15  Minister

Minister of Ports, Civil Aviation and Energy Anura Karunathilaka said compensation for Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) employees who applied for retirement under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) following the dissolution of the CEB is expected to be paid in two phases.

Responding to a question in Parliament, the Minister said 50% of the total compensation will be provided under the first phase through funds from the Treasury.

He said the relevant paper has been submitted for Cabinet approval and is expected to receive approval within the coming week.

Accordingly, the first 50% of the compensation is expected to be paid to the relevant retirees by May 15, while the remaining 50% is expected to be provided within a short period thereafter, Minister Karunathilaka said.

Addressing the House, the Minister stated:

“We expect 50% of compensation to be provided through the funds of the General Treasury. The paper for that has been submitted for Cabinet approval. I believe that we will receive Cabinet approval by next week. Accordingly, we will take steps to provide the first 50% to the relevant retirees by the 15th of this month. And we are taking steps to provide the remaining 50% within a short period thereafter.”