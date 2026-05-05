Court allows CCD to record statement from Dematagoda Chaminda over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (05) has granted permission to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to record a statement from the notorious underworld figure, Chaminda Ravi Jayanath, also known as ‘‘Dematagoda Chaminda,’‘ who is currently detained at the Welisara High-Security Prison, in connection with ongoing investigations into the ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ murder case.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering a request made by the Colombo Crimes Division.