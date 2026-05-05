M.K. Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

M.K. Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

May 5, 2026   01:25 pm

DMK president M.K. Stalin has resigned as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. A communication in this regard was sent to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday (May 4, 2026) night.

Mr. Stalin’s resignation was sent to the Governor’s office in Lok Bhavan on Monday night, an informed source said. As per convention, the Governor is expected to request the incumbent Chief Minister to continue as interim Chief Minister, until the new government assumes office.

Source:The Hindu 
--Agencies 

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