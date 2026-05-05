Sri Lanka, Thailand move to strengthen defence cooperation

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Thailand, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, together with the Defence Attaché, Air Commodore Vajira Jayakody, met with Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, at the Royal Thai Air Force Headquarters in Bangkok for discussion on matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in constructive discussions on advancing defence cooperation, with particular emphasis on enhancing collaboration between the two Air Forces, according to a statement issued by the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Bangkok.

Key areas of mutual interest included training opportunities, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and exploring avenues for future engagement aimed at fostering closer institutional ties.

The meeting also marked the first official visit by the Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, underscoring the positive momentum in bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand, the statement said.

Held in a cordial and forward-looking atmosphere, the discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment of both sides to further strengthen defence cooperation in the years ahead