Cabinet nod given to ink several MoUs with Vietnam

The President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Tô Lâm is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on May 7, following an invitation extended by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During this state visit, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering multiple sectors are expected to be signed to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for these agreements.

Accordingly, the following MoUs are to be signed:

A MoU on cooperation in the fields of information and communication between Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health and Mass Media and Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

A MoU on cultural cooperation between Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

A MoU between Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs on the development of the religious sector, welfare of religious students, and the promotion and protection of religious beliefs and practices.

A MoU on cooperation in science and technology between Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

An MoU between Sri Lanka’s Police Training Institute and Vietnam’s People’s Police Training Institute on police training and scientific research cooperation.