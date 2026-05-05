Opposition urges Govt. to halt remarks targeting judiciary

Opposition urges Govt. to halt remarks targeting judiciary

May 5, 2026   02:45 pm

A group of opposition Members of Parliament have called on the government to immediately cease statements aimed at the judiciary, warning that such remarks threaten judicial independence.

In a statement issued by the media unit of the office of the Leader of the Opposition, MPs demanded that comments made by the President during a recent May rally be withdrawn. The statement highlighted remarks in which the President urged supporters to be ready to applaud following a court verdict expected on May 25.

The opposition described the comments as a serious threat to the independence of the judiciary and an attempt to bring the courts under executive influence.

They further alleged that the President’s statement suggests prior knowledge of a pending court decision, raising concerns about the integrity of the judicial process.

Emphasizing constitutional principles, the opposition MPs noted that justice must not only be meted out but must also be seen to be done. They stressed that the judiciary is accountable to the Constitution and derives its authority from the people, not from political leaders or alliances.

The statement also underscored that the judiciary remains one of the few institutions that continues to command public respect in Sri Lanka.

Opposition MPs also reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the independence of the judiciary within the democratic framework.

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