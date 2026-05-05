Irans Foreign Minister to visit China today

Irans Foreign Minister to visit China today

May 5, 2026   03:25 pm

The Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi is set to travel to China today as part of ongoing diplomatic consultations between Tehran and Beijing, Iran’s semi-official news agency Mehr reported Tuesday.

During the visit to Beijing, Aragchi will meet his Chinese counterpart to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, Mehr said.

Aragchi’s visit to China will come ahead of Donald Trump’s. The US president is scheduled to meet with China’s leader Xi Jinping for a two-day summit starting May 14.

Trump had initially planned to visit Beijing in late March, but postponed the trip due to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm