The Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi is set to travel to China today as part of ongoing diplomatic consultations between Tehran and Beijing, Iran’s semi-official news agency Mehr reported Tuesday.

During the visit to Beijing, Aragchi will meet his Chinese counterpart to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, Mehr said.

Aragchi’s visit to China will come ahead of Donald Trump’s. The US president is scheduled to meet with China’s leader Xi Jinping for a two-day summit starting May 14.

Trump had initially planned to visit Beijing in late March, but postponed the trip due to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies