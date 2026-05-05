Colombo HC issues arrest warrant for witness in case against Johnston Fernando

Colombo HC issues arrest warrant for witness in case against Johnston Fernando

May 5, 2026   03:41 pm

The Colombo High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a witness in a case filed against three defendants, including former Minister Johnston Fernando.

The defendants are accused of committing corruption by diverting employees of the Lanka Sathosa from their official duties to engage in political activities during his tenure as Minister of Trade.

Court was informed that the twelfth witness in the case had failed to appear to give evidence today (05), said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal issued a warrant for the witness’s arrest and production before court.

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