Low-level atmospheric disturbance likely to develop near Sri Lanka

Low-level atmospheric disturbance likely to develop near Sri Lanka

May 5, 2026   04:46 pm

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), along with an associated low-level atmospheric disturbance, is likely to develop in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, according to the Department of Meteorology. 

As a result, an increase in rainfall is expected across the island from tomorrow (06), the Met. Department said. 

The Department of Meteorology is closely monitoring the evolution of this system, it added. 

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to stay attentive to future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

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