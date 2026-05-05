Tourist arrivals drop by 22%

The number of tourist arrivals in the month of April has declined by 22.3% in comparison to April, 2025, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

A total of 135,643 tourists arrived in the country last month while in April, 2025, a total of 174,608 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka, the SLTDA noted.

According to data released by the SLTDA, in April 2025, a total of 42,645 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 31.0%. Furthermore, 10,544 persons from China, 10,425 from the United Kingdom, 9,943 from Australia and 6,898 Russian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka last month.

In March, a total of 183,979 tourists visited Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka in 2026 has increased to 876,277 with the release of the latest figures for April.

Among them, 189,978 individuals are from India, 88,845 from the UK, 72,816 from Russia, the SLTDA noted.