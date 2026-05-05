Romanian government collapses after no-confidence vote

Romanian lawmakers toppled the pro-European government of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan in a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, private television station Digi24 reported citing sources, putting at risk the country’s sovereign debt ratings, its access to EU funds and the stability of its currency.

Bolojan has led a minority government since late April when the Social Democrats - the largest party in parliament - called for his resignation and then walked out of the four-party pro-European coalition and teamed up with the far-right opposition to file a no-confidence vote.

Although a snap election looks unlikely, financial markets are concerned that the turbulence could mean Bucharest wavers in its commitment to narrowing the EU’s biggest ⁠budget deficit. Romania’s leu currency fell to a record low against the euro ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

The current coalition came to power 10 months ago with a view to containing the gains of the far right after a series of polarising elections, and it has begun to reduce the deficit, narrowly avoiding a ratings downgrade from the last rung of investment grade.

But the Social Democrats have repeatedly clashed with Bolojan as his austerity measures have hit their voters and patronage networks, while their popular support has bled away to the far right.

Nevertheless, opinion polls show Bolojan is the most popular politician in the ruling coalition.

“Can anyone say how Romania will function from tomorrow, do you have a plan?” Bolojan told lawmakers before the vote.

“Romanians will understand ⁠that you can govern differently, with respect for public money and you cannot undo that.”

The country’s next general election is not due until 2028. It has never held an early election and analysts say the likelihood of one now is small as the opposition hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) leads in public opinion surveys.

Centrist President Nicusor Dan, who nominates the prime minister, is expected to call parties ⁠in for negotiations and attempt to rebuild the four-party pro-EU coalition under a different member of the Liberals or perhaps a technocrat as prime minister.

The Social Democrats have frequently said they would re-join a pro-EU coalition under a different premier. Bolojan’s party has so far ruled ⁠out collaborating with the Social Democrats again, however, but some senior party members have pushed for reconciliation.

Bolojan will stay on as interim premier with limited powers until a new government is endorsed by parliament.

Romania must continue shrinking its deficit, which ⁠is expected to narrow to 6.2% of economic output this year from more than 9% in 2024, as well as implement reforms in order to tap some 10 billion euros’ worth of EU recovery and resilience funds before an August cutoff date.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies