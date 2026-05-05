No need to remove Treasury Secretary over US$2.5 million cyber heist  Cabinet Spokesman

There is no requirement to remove the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma from office in connection with the reported incident involving US$2.5 million intended for external debt repayment but allegedly diverted to another party, the Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has stated.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (05), Minister Jayatissa said various parties had commented on the matter, but the Finance Ministry had already taken prompt action once the issue was identified.

He stated that complaints to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) had been filed with the approval of the Finance Ministry Secretary. He added that internal investigations are underway and four ministry officials have been suspended with the Secretary’s consent.

Minister Jayatissa emphasized that all actions taken, including external complaints and internal disciplinary measures, were carried out with the authorization of the Secretary, noting that no such procedures could proceed without his approval.

Addressing reports regarding dual citizenship, the Minister dismissed claims that Dr. Suriyapperuma holds dual nationality, stating that he has never been a dual citizen while serving in any official capacity, including as a Member of Parliament or Deputy Minister.

He further said that if such claims were true, legal action could have been pursued, and reiterated that the allegations are incorrect.