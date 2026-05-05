UAE partial airspace closure to remain in place till May 11

The United Arab Emirates has partially closed its airspace after Iran fired missiles and drones toward the country for the first time since the ceasefire began in early April.

Airspace over the UAE is partially closed and aircraft can only use certain routes, according to a Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM advisories. The new measures were announced Tuesday and will remain in place until May 11.

The UAE said its air defenses had “engaged” 19 missiles and drones fired by Iran on Monday, in what was the first attack in several weeks. It condemned Iran’s renewed attacks, which targeted civilian sites and facilities in the country, saying it reserves the right to respond.

The UAE has sustained more incoming fire from Iran than any other country in the past two months.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies