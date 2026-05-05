UAE partial airspace closure to remain in place till May 11

UAE partial airspace closure to remain in place till May 11

May 5, 2026   05:40 pm

The United Arab Emirates has partially closed its airspace after Iran fired missiles and drones toward the country for the first time since the ceasefire began in early April.

Airspace over the UAE is partially closed and aircraft can only use certain routes, according to a Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM advisories. The new measures were announced Tuesday and will remain in place until May 11.

The UAE said its air defenses had “engaged” 19 missiles and drones fired by Iran on Monday, in what was the first attack in several weeks. It condemned Iran’s renewed attacks, which targeted civilian sites and facilities in the country, saying it reserves the right to respond.

The UAE has sustained more incoming fire from Iran than any other country in the past two months.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm