Wimal Liyanagama named new Customs Director General

Wimal Liyanagama named new Customs Director General

May 5, 2026   06:02 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to appoint Wimal S.K. Liyanagama, a Special Grade officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service and the current Director General of the Department of Management Services, as the new Director General of Sri Lanka Customs.

The Cabinet paper in this regard has been presented by the President in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The current Director General of Customs, Seevali P. Arukgoda, will complete his term of service today.

Accordingly, Liyanagama is expected to assume duties as the new Director General of Customs from tomorrow (06).

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