Govt clarifies complaint source in US$2.5 million cyber heist; warns of legal action over statements

The complaint related to the alleged US$2.5 million loss was not made by late Ranga Rajapaksha, but by the Director General of the External Resources Department, according to Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Speaking during an emergency debate in Parliament today (05), Minister Jayatissa said there had been incorrect claims regarding the origin of the complaint and clarified that the relevant department head had officially filed it.

He also referred to statements circulating in the media regarding the incident and the death of Ranga Rajapaksha, noting that allegations of suspicious circumstances were made by the deceased’s spouse, along with comments by two individuals no longer in Parliament.

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa warned that legal action would be initiated against those responsible for making such public statements.

Minister Jayatissa further said that the family of the deceased has expressed concern over the remarks and is reportedly considering filing complaints over the matter.