US-Iran ceasefire is not over despite attacks in Strait of Hormuz: US Defense Secretary

US-Iran ceasefire is not over despite attacks in Strait of Hormuz: US Defense Secretary

May 5, 2026   06:11 pm

Asked if the ceasefire was over following Monday’s hostilities, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said: “No, the ceasefire is not over.”

He repeated that “Project Freedom” was separate to the U.S. military action against Iran.

“We said we would defend and defend aggressively, and we absolutely have. Iran knows that, and ultimately, the president is going to make a decision whether anything were to escalate into a violation of a ceasefire.”

“Certainly we would urge Iran to be prudent in the actions that they take to keep that underneath this threshold,” he added. “Right now the ceasefire certainly holds, but we’re going to be watching very, very closely.”

Source: Reuters
-- Agencies

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