Over Rs. 40 million in assets linked to drug network seized in Panadura

Over Rs. 40 million in assets linked to drug network seized in Panadura

May 5, 2026   07:00 pm

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has today (05) imposed restrictions on properties worth over Rs. 40 million, believed to have been acquired through a drug trafficking network linked to an associate of a major drug trafficker known as “Panadura Kudu Salindu”.

The suspect, identified as Dubai-based “Asitha”, is said to be a close associate of Salindu Malshitha Gunaratne, alias “Panadura Kudu Salindu”, a major drug trafficker, police stated.

Among the seized properties are a two-storey house under construction in Madupitiya, Panadura valued at over Rs. 25 million, a house and land in Panadura valued at around Rs. 7 million and a 10.7-perch land plot in Alubomulla West, Panadura valued at nearly Rs. 10 million.

Authorities also previously seized 13 sovereigns of gold and nearly Rs. 1 million in cash during a raid conducted on March 13 at a house in Madupitiya, based on a search warrant issued by the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations led to the identification of additional assets, resulting in today’s seizure under the Illegal Assets Investigation Division, police added.

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