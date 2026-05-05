Over Rs. 40 million in assets linked to drug network seized in Panadura

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has today (05) imposed restrictions on properties worth over Rs. 40 million, believed to have been acquired through a drug trafficking network linked to an associate of a major drug trafficker known as “Panadura Kudu Salindu”.

The suspect, identified as Dubai-based “Asitha”, is said to be a close associate of Salindu Malshitha Gunaratne, alias “Panadura Kudu Salindu”, a major drug trafficker, police stated.

Among the seized properties are a two-storey house under construction in Madupitiya, Panadura valued at over Rs. 25 million, a house and land in Panadura valued at around Rs. 7 million and a 10.7-perch land plot in Alubomulla West, Panadura valued at nearly Rs. 10 million.

Authorities also previously seized 13 sovereigns of gold and nearly Rs. 1 million in cash during a raid conducted on March 13 at a house in Madupitiya, based on a search warrant issued by the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations led to the identification of additional assets, resulting in today’s seizure under the Illegal Assets Investigation Division, police added.