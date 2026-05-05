UAE says its air defenses are responding to missiles from Iran
May 5, 2026 08:01 pm
The United Arab Emirates said that its air defenses are “currently dealing with a missile threat” from Iran.
In a brief statement Tuesday, the Interior Ministry told residents to remain in a safe place and follow guidance from the authorities.
The scope of the attack was not immediately clear. It comes a day after Iran launched a missile and drone attack against the UAE for the first time since the ceasefire began in early April.
Source: CNN
-- Agencies