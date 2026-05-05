Ammunition, leopard skin seized in joint raid in Puttalam

A joint operation by the Police Special Task Force (STF) and wildlife officials has led to the recovery of ammunition and protected animal skins during a raid in Attawilluwa, Puttalam, at a property reportedly linked to a former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.

The raid was carried out following intelligence received by Sri Lanka Air Force intelligence units, with the participation of wildlife officers from Karuwalagaswewa, Ritigala, and Kurunegala, along with STF personnel attached to the Puttalam camp.

Officials seized nine live rounds of ammunition, a mounted leopard skin, and a spotted deer skin during the operation.

A suspect present at the location at the time of the raid has been arrested. He had reportedly been cultivating the land and informed authorities that he had obtained it on lease from the former DIG.

Wildlife officials said the leopard skin appeared to be from a large animal measuring nearly six feet, noting that such specimens are typically found in reserves such as Wilpattu and surrounding areas.

Authorities also stated that steps have been taken to summon the former DIG linked to the property to record a statement.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of regional wildlife officials, with officers from the Ritigala wildlife range leading the raid.