Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to be held tomorrow

Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision to be held tomorrow

May 5, 2026   09:52 pm

A public consultation on the proposed electricity tariff revision for 2026 will be held tomorrow (06), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced.

Accordingly, oral submissions from the public will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

The consultation is being conducted in line with provisions under the Sri Lanka Public Utilities Commission Act No. 35 of 2002 and the amended Sri Lanka Electricity Act No. 36 of 2024.

The proposed tariff revision for the second and third quarters of this year has been submitted by the National System Operator (Pvt) Ltd.

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