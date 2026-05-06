Public consultation on proposed electricity tariff revision begins today

The public consultation on the proposed electricity tariff revision for 2026 will commence in Colombo today (06), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced.

Accordingly, oral submissions from the public will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

The consultation is being conducted in line with provisions under the Sri Lanka Public Utilities Commission Act No. 35 of 2002 and the amended Sri Lanka Electricity Act No. 36 of 2024.

The proposed tariff revision for the second and third quarters of this year has been submitted by the National System Operator (Pvt) Ltd.