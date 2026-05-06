66-year-old killed in freak accident involving grinder in Katugastota

66-year-old killed in freak accident involving grinder in Katugastota

May 6, 2026   07:27 am

A man has died after suffering a fatal neck injury from a grinder while carrying out construction work on a security fence in Mawilmada, Katugastota, police said.

The incident is reported to have occurred yesterday (05).

The deceased has been identified as a 66-year-old resident of Mawilmada.

According to police investigations, the man was engaged in repairing the front security fence of his house when he was accidentally struck in the neck by a grinder, resulting in his death at the scene.

Katugastota Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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