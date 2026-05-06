Iranian foreign minister arrives in Beijing to discuss regional and international developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing early Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Araghchi and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will “discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments,” a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Araghchi has been conducting a diplomatic tour in recent weeks to rally international support and resolve the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

China is a close partner of Iran, and the biggest buyer of Tehran’s crude oil.

Chinese officials have for weeks worked the diplomatic circuit calling for an end to the conflict. President Donald Trump even suggested Beijing helped get Iran to the negotiating table in recent weeks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier urged China to tell Araghchi Iran’s actions are causing the country to be “globally isolated.”

The Iranian official’s arrival in Beijing comes about a week ahead of Trump’s planned visit to China, where he is expected to have a rare in-person meeting with leader Xi Jinping.

Source: Reuters

-- Agencies