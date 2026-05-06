Maldivian President Muizzu concludes state visit to Sri Lanka

The President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has departed the island after successfully concluding his three-day state visit.

The Maldivian President, accompanied by the First Lady and the 20-member delegation, left the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), at 07:43 a.m. on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-101 to Malé.

During the visit, the Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu held discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and several other factions.

The visit marked a significant milestone in the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Mohamed Muizzu concluding the state visit said he is departing Sri Lanka with a renewed commitment to further strengthen the close and long-standing relationship between the two nations.

He also extended his gratitude to the government and the people of Sri Lanka for the warm hospitality and friendship extended to the Maldives.

President Muizzu said he looked forward to working together to transform the shared commitments into meaningful outcomes for the mutual benefit and prosperity of the peoples of Sri Lanka and the Maldives.